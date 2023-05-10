5 beauty benefits of cucumber you should know

Cucumber has a way of making the simplest things better. The superfood has some skincare benefits including vitamin C and caffeic acid, which both fight to reduce inflamed or irritated skin and hydration thanks to its high water content.

It acts as a key ingredient for a long-lasting beauty regime. Here are a host of benefits you could look forward to by using cucumbers regularly.

Hydrates skin

Cucumber is the perfect way to help hydrate dull skin due to its water content and can easily substitute any moisturiser cream. Cucumber acts well also when mixed with a complementing ingredient. Curd could be used for a soothing and hydrating face pack.

Method

Take some cucumber juice and mix it with equal amounts of yoghurt. Blend these well into a fine paste and apply them all over your face. Instead of using yoghurt, you could substitute it with raw milk to help soothe sunburns.

Gives glowing skin

Cucumber as a single ingredient resolves many skin problems and ensures healthy, younger-looking skin. Cucumber can be used as a natural toner and astringent too, due to its cooling properties. It is an easy way to get rid of oiliness in your skin and leaves you with a glow. Its juice is ideal to be used as a cleanser to relieve blemishes and acne. Due to its 95% water content, the skin is intact and well-moisturised.

Method

Splash some cucumber juice or apply the puree all over the face and neck and leave it to dry for 3o minutes. Once done, wash well with cold water. This also cleanses out the clogged pores on the skin’s surface.

Anti-ageing benefits

Cucumber is extremely beneficial for firming up the skin and tightening it. Early use of cucumber reduces and rather reverses signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles and dull skin. This is due to the presence of manganese and potassium.

Method

Along with cucumber, egg whites are beneficial for anti-ageing skin treatments. Eggs contain proteins along with zinc and biotin which help repair damaged cells in the body. For an anti-wrinkle mask, blend in 1 egg white, 1 tablespoon of cucumber and lemon juice and apply all over your face. If you cannot bare the smell for too long, don’t keep the mask for more than 15 minutes. Wash thoroughly.

Soothes dark circles, puffy eyes

Hectic schedules often lead to dark circles and puffy eyes. Cucumbers are an easy and quick way to relieve the eyes from dull and dark-looking skin. The cooling properties along with antioxidants and silica present in cucumbers help rejuvenate the skin. It also reduces water retention and hence controls the puffiness under the eyes.

Method

Use 2 cucumber slices and place them on your eyelids for 20 minutes. This would help soothe the dark circles and puffiness immediately. You could also crush some cucumber juice and soak cotton balls. Apply these cotton balls to your eyes. Or you could simply splash some cucumber juice around the eyes.

Aids in hair growth

Cucumber is packed with essential nutrients like potassium, calcium, sulfur, and silicon among others, which play a vital role in healthy hair growth.

Method