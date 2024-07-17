5 deadly diseases you didn't know were caused by mosquitoes

1. Dengue fever

Dengue Fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection that has become a major public health concern in many tropical and subtropical regions.

The Aedes mosquito, particularly Aedes aegypti, is the primary vector for dengue. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding.

Severe cases can develop into dengue haemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, both of which can be fatal if not treated promptly.

2. Zika virus

Zika Virus is another disease transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes. It gained international attention due to its link to severe birth defects, particularly microcephaly, where babies are born with unusually small heads and brain damage.

For adults, Zika generally causes mild symptoms such as fever, rash, joint pain, and red eyes, but it can also lead to Guillain-Barré syndrome, a serious condition that affects the nervous system.

3. Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by Aedes mosquitoes, which causes severe joint pain and fever. The joint pain can be debilitating and may last for weeks or even months.

Other symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue, and rash. While chikungunya is rarely fatal, the severe joint pain it causes can be extremely disabling and significantly affect quality of life.

4. Yellow fever

Yellow Fever is a viral disease transmitted by Aedes and Haemagogus mosquitoes. It is characterised by fever, chills, severe headache, back pain, general body aches, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and weakness. In severe cases, yellow fever can cause jaundice, bleeding, and organ failure, leading to death.

The disease gets its name from the jaundice that affects some patients. While there is an effective vaccine available, yellow fever remains a serious threat in certain parts of Africa and South America.

5. West Nile Virus

West Nile Virus is primarily spread by Culex mosquitoes. Most people infected with West Nile Virus do not develop symptoms, but about 20% experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhoea, or rash.

However, severe cases can lead to neurological diseases such as encephalitis or meningitis, which can be fatal or cause permanent neurological damage.

While malaria is often the first disease that comes to mind when thinking about mosquito-borne illnesses, it is important to be aware of other serious diseases that these tiny pests can spread.

Dengue fever, Zika virus, chikungunya, yellow fever, and West Nile virus are all deadly diseases that pose significant health risks. Preventative measures such as using insect repellent, sleeping under mosquito nets, and eliminating standing water can help reduce the risk of mosquito bites and the diseases they carry.