5 plants that can keep mosquitoes away from your home

Samiah Ogunlowo

Adding mosquito-repelling plants to your garden or home can provide a natural and pleasant-smelling alternative to chemical repellents.

Plants the repel mosquitoes [Country Living Magazine]
Mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance; they can carry diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, and the Zika virus.

While commercial repellents are effective, they often contain chemicals that may not be ideal for long-term use.

Fortunately, nature offers a variety of plants that can help keep these pesky insects at bay.

Here are five plants known for their mosquito-repelling properties:

Citronella grass (Cymbopogon nardus or Cymbopogon winterianus) is perhaps the most well-known plant for repelling mosquitoes. Its strong citrus scent masks other attractants, making it harder for mosquitoes to locate their targets.

Citronella plant [iStock]
How to use:

- Outdoor planting: Plant citronella grass in pots or garden beds around patios and outdoor seating areas to create a mosquito-free zone.

- DIY repellent: Crush the leaves to release the oils and rub them on your skin, or use them to make homemade candles or sprays.

Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) is not only appreciated for its beautiful purple flowers and soothing scent but also for its mosquito-repelling capabilities.

The strong fragrance is pleasant to humans but overwhelming to mosquitoes.

Lavender plants [Adobe Stock]
How to use:

- Garden borders: Plant lavender along garden paths and borders to keep mosquitoes away.

- Indoor use: Place dried lavender bundles in your home or add lavender oil to diffusers.

Marigolds are bright, cheerful flowers that contain pyrethrum, a compound used in many insect repellents. The scent of marigolds is particularly effective at repelling mosquitoes.

Marigold [Mosaic Lille]
How to use:

- Companion planting: Plant marigolds around vegetable gardens and other outdoor areas to protect against mosquitoes.

- Container gardening: Grow marigolds in pots and place them on patios, balconies, or near entrances to your home.

Basil (Ocimum basilicum) is a versatile herb used in many cuisines, but it also serves as an excellent mosquito repellent. The pungent aroma of basil leaves is unpleasant to mosquitoes.

Basil [Hunker]
How to use:

- Kitchen garden: Plant basil in your kitchen garden or pots near windows and doors.

- Leaf rubbing: Crush a few basil leaves and rub them on your skin for a natural repellent.

Peppermint (Mentha piperita) is known for its refreshing scent and flavour, but it also repels mosquitoes. The menthol in peppermint acts as a natural insecticide, keeping mosquitoes at bay.

Peppermint [Adobe Stock]
How to use:

- Herb gardens: Grow peppermint in containers or garden beds to repel mosquitoes.

- Essential oil: Use peppermint oil in diffusers or mix it with water for a homemade spray.

Using the natural repellent properties of plants can be an effective and environmentally friendly way to combat mosquitoes.

Citronella grass, lavender, marigolds, basil, and peppermint not only add beauty and fragrance to your surroundings but also offer a practical solution to keeping these pests at bay.

Incorporating these plants into your garden and home allows you to enjoy the outdoors more comfortably and reduce your reliance on chemical repellents.

