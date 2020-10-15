Body odour is the perceived unpleasant smell our bodies can give off when bacteria that live on the skin break down sweat into acids.

It is produced when the bacteria that live on our skin break down the proteins in our sweat into different acids.

Though body odour is a natural phenomenon, it can affect our confidence and personality.

Here are 5 natural remedies to treat body odour.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is rich in lauric acid, which is known to eliminate the bacteria present in our body, thus helping in getting rid of body odour.

Method: Rub a small amount of coconut oil directly on the sweat-prone areas of your body.

Mix citric acid powder with water and use it as the last rinse before you step out of the shower. Concentrate on the armpits and the groin area. Towel dry your body and apply coconut oil.

Green tea

The antioxidants and tannic acid in green tea help combat body odour from within. While the external application of green tea helps to keep the skin dry and keeps the bacteria in check, daily intake of green tea helps to flush all the toxins out of the body.

Method: Boil enough water in a teapot and add the green tea leaves. Allow it to cool and then apply the strained extract to the sweat-prone areas of the body.

Regular intake of green tea on an empty stomach can also help you deal with foul body odour.

Baking soda

Baking soda absorbs moisture, and hence, it prevents the formation of sweat. It not only kills the bacteria on the skin but also alkalizes the body and neutralizes the pungent odour that our body gives off.

Method: Take the powdered baking soda in a bowl and brush it on all the sweat-prone areas of your body, such as your underarms. Dust off the extra powder and go about your day as usual.

Alternatively, you can mix baking soda with a few drops of water to make a paste.

Apply this paste to the underarms and other areas of your body. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water. Pat dry with a towel.

Lemon juice

The acidic nature of lemon lowers the pH of our body, making it difficult for the bacteria to survive on our skin.

Method: Cut the lemon into two halves and rub it directly on your underarms. Allow it to dry completely and wash off with lukewarm water.

If you have sensitive skin, you can dilute lemon juice with a few drops of water and then apply it on the underarms.

Tomato juice

The acidic nature of tomatoes kills the bacteria present on the skin while its astringent properties minimize the pores and reduce sweat production

Method: Fill your bathtub with warm water and add the tomato juice to it.

Soak in the bath and relax for 20 to 30 minutes. You can follow this procedure 3 to 4 times a week.