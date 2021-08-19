5 natural home remedies for headache

It is then when our quintessential cup of coffee surrenders to splitting headaches. So, what do you do when your bad day culminates to a severe migraine?

The easy way out is of course to pop a painkiller, maybe even indulge in acupressure, sip on some chamomile tea. And we’re willing to do just about anything to get rid of that pounding headache.

Lucky for you, we’ve compiled a list of 5 natural home remedies that will zap the pain from your debilitating headache:

Ginger

Touted as an elixir for headaches, ginger is a home remedy for instant relief. It helps reduce inflammation of the blood vessels in the head, hence easing the pain. And since it stimulates digestion, it also helps quell nausea which occurs during migraines.

Wondering how to use this miracle ingredient as a home remedy for headaches? Steep ginger root for tea, or mix equal parts of ginger juice and lemon juice and drink up. You can consume this once or twice a day. You can also apply a paste of ginger powder and 2 tablespoons of water on your forehead for a few minutes to provide quicker relief.

Soothe with scent

Peppermint Oil: With its refreshing scent, peppermint helps open up clogged blood vessels which cause headaches. It contains menthol which helps regulate blood flow in the body. Quietly breathe in the aroma in a cool, darkroom. You can also mix 3 drops of peppermint oil in one tablespoon of almond oil, or just add a little water and massage the temples or the back of your neck with it.

Lavender Oil: Not only does lavender have a beautiful fragrance, it’s also a great remedy for alleviating headaches. Simply smelling the soothing scent of lavender essential oil helps, so you can just put a few drops on a tissue and inhale it. You can also add 2 drops of lavender oil to two cups of boiling water and inhale the steam.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a miracle spice that is known as one of the effective headache remedies. Wondering how to use it? Here’s help: Grind some cinnamon sticks into a powder, and add some water to make a thick paste. Apply it on your forehead and temples and lie down for 30 minutes. Then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Thyme

To relieve headache pain, dab a drop or two of thyme or rosemary essential oil on each temple and on your forehead. Rub gently into the skin, then sit quietly for several minutes to let this home remedy work.

Basic stretches