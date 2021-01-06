Bad odour from an oily scalp is usually a result of bacterial activities up there. Bacteria are almost always present on your scalp, whether your scalp is oily or not.

Excess oil provides these bacteria with the nutrition they require to thrive on and proliferate. This can give off a distinct foul odour.

This menace can be treated without breaking the bank. Let’s look at some natural hacks to battle this issue.

Lemon Juice

The bactericidal effects of lemon may help combat the bacteria that are causing your hair to smell bad. Lemon can also combat dandruff, one of the many causes of a smelly scalp.

Method: Mix two teaspoons of lemon juice with one to two cups of warm water.

Wash your hair with a mild cleanser. Give your hair and scalp a final rinse with the lemon and water mixture. Leave it on for a few minutes.

Rinse your hair thoroughly with plain water. Repeat the process twice a week.

Neem Oil

Neem oil is antimicrobial, hence, it can be used to eliminate the constantly replicating microbes that cause your scalp to smell bad.

Method: Mix five to six drops of neem oil with one to two tablespoons of any carrier oil. Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for at least 30 minutes. Rinse it off. Do this 1-2 times a day.

Garlic oil

The antibacterial and antifungal activities of the sulfur compounds in garlic can fight the bacteria that are causing your scalp to smell bad.

Method: Crush the garlic cloves. Heat the crushed cloves with two tablespoons of coconut oil for a few minutes.

Strain the mixture to extract all the oil out of it. Apply the mixture to your scalp and a little to your hair.

Leave it on for at least 30 minutes before rinsing it off with a mild cleanser and water.

You may do this 1-2 times a week for best results.

Tomato juice

Tomato pulp exhibits antibacterial properties that can help in getting rid of the odour-causing bacteria on your scalp.

Method: Squeeze out the pulp from a medium-sized tomato. Apply the pulp directly to the scalp.

Leave it on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing it off with plain water. You can do this 1 to 2 times a week.

Baking soda

The antibacterial nature of baking soda can help in getting rid of the odour-causing bacteria on your scalp.

Method: Add a tablespoon of baking soda to half a cup of water and mix well. Rinse your hair as usual with a mild cleanser.

After washing your hair, give it a final rinse with the baking soda solution.

Rinse thoroughly with water. You can do this once a week.