5 ways to spot a fake human hair wig

Many of us get carried away by the photoshop of some fake human hair disguised as 100 per cent original human hair.

Oftentimes, as hair buyers, we battle with the notion of being sold artificial hair that is claiming to be human hair on the packages. With this type of trickery going on, it makes you want to shy away from your local beauty supply places. So how do you know if it is real or fake? Some stylists say by the texture of the hair, you will know. Of course, that method alone is not enough to depict fake from real.

When the wig comes, something feels strange. It is not as advertised. Try the following;

Tangling

This is the easiest way to know if you have bought real or fake hair. Fake hair tangles unnecessarily and excessively. Even though human hair tangles too, it is not as much as fake hair would.

Try burning a few strands

Fake hair melts while real human hair burns. Human hair will curl up into a ball and catch fire immediately and, it will smell like hair burning. Fake hair will melt and smell like rubber when touched with fire.

Apply water and see what happens

Human hair wigs turn wavy and curly when wet, spray some water on it and see if it curls. If it curls then it’s real human hair, if it does not curl, it is fake.

Use bleach to test a few strands

This might be a little extreme, but if you want to get to know whether the hair you bought is fake or original. Then cut some strands from it and apply bleach to it. Human hair will tighten but, fake hair will burn when bleach is applied.

Shedding