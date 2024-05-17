7 activities to avoid if you have high blood pressure

Finland consumes more coffee than any other country — 26.45 pounds per person annually — Business Insider reported in 2020, citing 2017 data from the International Coffee Organization.That translates to roughly five to eight cups of coffee a day, compared to the average American's three cups, according to a 2020 report from National Coffee Data Trends.The beverage is such a large part of Finnish culture that the language has adapted to contain words specifying different coffee-drinking situations. For example, there's "saunakahvi," which is sauna coffee; "mitalikahvit," coffee after winning a sporting medal; and "vaalikahvit," coffee after voting in an election.The country even has a labor agreement that mandates two 15-minute coffee breaks per day, which is hard to imagine coming from the US, where there isn't even a federal mandate for lunch breaks.While we can't pinpoint exactly why Finland has such an affinity for coffee, BI reported in 2020 that people may use caffeine to help power through the long winter days with minimal sunlight.

Business Insider USA