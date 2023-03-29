Banana: 4 simple ways to use this fruit to treat hair loss

The superfood is considered to be one of the most promising natural ingredients that can help in controlling hair loss in women. It is packed with potassium, silica, magnesium, antioxidants, vitamin C, fibre, natural oils as well as protein. These nutrients aid in hair growth.

So, if you are having hair loss problems and are tired of looking for the right hair care product, try this home remedy. Here's how to use it:

Banana and avocado hair mask

Avocado is rich in vitamin E and biotin. It can be used with bananas for hair growth.

Make a paste using the two ingredients and applied it on the scalp. • Leave it on for 15 to 30 minutes then wash it off the scalp using a mild shampoo.

Banana and aloe vera hair mask

Chop bananas into tiny pieces and take out the pulp of aloe vera, which is a good source of beta-carotene and vitamins, from the leaf. Add it into the blender along with the banana.

Blend the two to form a smooth paste, but make sure not to have lumps.

Apply it on your scalp and allow it to stay there for 15 to 30 minutes.

Banana and honey hair mask

Mix banana with honey, which helps to reduce scalp dryness and accelerates hair regrowth.

Leave it on your head for 15 minutes then wash it off.

Banana, papaya and honey hair mask

Cut banana and papaya, which releases folic acid that nourishes hair roots, into small pieces then mash them.

Add honey to it and blend until you have a fine paste.