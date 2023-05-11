Caesarean section during childbirth? Here's all you should know

They're performed when a vaginal delivery is not possible or safe, or when the health of you or your baby is at risk.

Here are some facts about C-Sections according to research;

In the past, caesarean deliveries were typically done to preserve the baby’s life when the mother died during childbirth. However, because of the lack of anaesthesia and the danger of infection, the surgery resulted in death for the mother and child.

Having a caesarean section may raise the chance of postpartum haemorrhage, and infection, and affect subsequent pregnancies. Elective C-sections can increase the risk of complications for both mother and baby, complications such as infections, bleeding, and breathing issues.

Although a caesarean delivery may be critical to saving a life in some circumstances, it is not always necessary.

C-sections will become necessary to protect mother and child when there are maternal and foetal health issues like placenta previa (where the placenta is at the bottom of the uterus), foetal distress, or a huge baby making a vaginal delivery dangerous.

Elective caesarean deliveries, where women prefer to undergo a C-section even when it is not medically necessary because of fear of pain, have become popular these days. Medical professionals are raising alarm about the dangers.

Are C-sections safe?

Vaginal births are usually preferred, but in some cases, a C-section is the only safe option. For example, a C-section is the safer option when your baby is breech or you have placenta previa (the placenta covers part of the cervix). A C-section carries risks and benefits, which should be discussed with your pregnancy care provider.

How long does a C-section surgery take?

The typical C-section takes about 45 minutes from start to finish. After your provider delivers your baby, they'll stitch your uterus and close the incision in your abdomen.

Benefits of a C-section?

The advantages of a C-section depend on your pregnancy. In most cases, the biggest benefit of a C-section is that it's safer for both you and your baby. When a vaginal birth is risky or could hurt your baby, most providers will turn to a C-section to minimize risks.

Risks involved in a C-section?