Maintaining a healthy diet is crucial for managing blood pressure. Here are five common foods that may help lower blood pressure:

1. Leafy greens:

· Foods like taro leaves, kale, lettuce, and cabbage are rich in potassium, which helps balance sodium levels in the body. Potassium helps your body regulate blood pressure by counteracting the effects of sodium.

2. Oats:

· Oats and whole grains are excellent sources of soluble fiber. The soluble fiber in oats helps reduce cholesterol levels and may contribute to lower blood pressure. Consider incorporating oatmeal, whole-grain bread, or brown rice into your diet.

3. Fatty fish:

· Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and trout are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s have been shown to help lower blood pressure and reduce inflammation in the body. Aim to include fish in your diet at least twice a week.

4. Bananas:

· Bananas are another potassium-rich food. Potassium helps your body balance sodium levels and relaxes blood vessel walls, leading to lower blood pressure. Other potassium-rich fruits include oranges, cantaloupe, and avocados.

5. Aidan fruit (Prekese): This is a fruit native to West Africa and is sometimes credited with various health benefits, including potential effects on blood pressure.

Like bananas, Aidan fruit contains potassium, a mineral that plays a role in regulating blood pressure. Potassium helps balance sodium levels and promotes blood vessel relaxation.