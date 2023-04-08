Here are carefully curated range of styles to cater to your taste, so you can be sure to show up looking great.
Easter outfit ideas: 6 looks to go easy and classy
Easter is one of the best holidays to dress for because it happens in peak spring just when the craving for florals and flowy dresses kicks in. Our Easters are always joyously packed with church, lunch, and family time.
Floral maxi dress
An effortless maxi dress is flattering and feminine, a timeless Easter outfit is a soft floral maxi dress and heels.
Pair it with neutral heels and add a pop of color to your handbag. Easter doesn’t mean you have to wear one if you don’t want to! You can still get the soft, feminine vibe with the right combination.
White Lace Dress
You can’t go wrong with a classic white lace dress. Accessorize with a straw hat and blush heels.
Blazer & Jeans
For a more casual occasion dress up your denim with a fitted blazer and heels in a feminine hue for a catch-up brunch with the girls and family.
Print and Pattern Everything
Sometimes less is more, but when it comes to Easter, more certainly can be more.
Experiment with bold prints and patterns to create eye-catching yet sophisticated outfits for the holiday, consider floral patterned polos & casual shirts or plaid and checked patterned dress shirts.
These fun and cheerful patterns will certainly stand out from the rest of the crowd.
Go Chambray
Chambray is a lightweight fabric with a soft and comfortable feel, making it a fantastic choice for spring and men’s Easter Sunday outfits. It comes in neutral colors and pairs well with various wardrobe pieces, allowing you to effortlessly create a smart, stylish, and seasonally appropriate look.
Easy on pants and pastels shirt
To add some refinement to this semi-casual ensemble, balance out the white pair of pants with a men’s floral shirt. Patterns featuring small florals are popular choices for dress shirts on Easter Sunday. Try accessorizing with a woven belt or standout hat like a fedora to incorporate some Easter flair.
