Easter outfit ideas: 6 looks to go easy and classy

Floral maxi dress

An effortless maxi dress is flattering and feminine, a timeless Easter outfit is a soft floral maxi dress and heels.

Pair it with neutral heels and add a pop of color to your handbag. Easter doesn’t mean you have to wear one if you don’t want to! You can still get the soft, feminine vibe with the right combination.

White Lace Dress

You can’t go wrong with a classic white lace dress. Accessorize with a straw hat and blush heels.

Blazer & Jeans

For a more casual occasion dress up your denim with a fitted blazer and heels in a feminine hue for a catch-up brunch with the girls and family.

Print and Pattern Everything

Sometimes less is more, but when it comes to Easter, more certainly can be more.

Experiment with bold prints and patterns to create eye-catching yet sophisticated outfits for the holiday, consider floral patterned polos & casual shirts or plaid and checked patterned dress shirts.

These fun and cheerful patterns will certainly stand out from the rest of the crowd.

Go Chambray

Chambray is a lightweight fabric with a soft and comfortable feel, making it a fantastic choice for spring and men’s Easter Sunday outfits. It comes in neutral colors and pairs well with various wardrobe pieces, allowing you to effortlessly create a smart, stylish, and seasonally appropriate look.

Easy on pants and pastels shirt

