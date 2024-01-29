Food poisoning: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Causes:

It's all about what you eat and how it's prepared. The main culprits behind food poisoning are bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

These unwelcome guests can sneak into your food at any point - from when it's grown to when it lands on your plate.

Cross-contamination, where germs from one food item hitch a ride to another, especially in a kitchen where raw and cooked foods mingle, is a common cause.

The usual suspects include bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli, and viruses such as Norovirus.

Symptoms:

Food poisoning's calling cards are hard to miss. Symptoms often start showing up within a few hours to a few days after eating the offending meal.

The classic signs? Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain. Sometimes, you might also get a fever, headache, or feel like you've been hit by a bus.

These symptoms are your body's way of sounding the alarm that something's off.

Treatment:

Here's the good news: most cases of food poisoning are mild and don't need special treatment. Your best bet is to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration.

Water, clear broths, or electrolyte solutions are your friends here. However, if symptoms are severe (think bloody diarrhoea, high fever, or signs of dehydration), it's time to see a doctor.

Prevention:

Preventing food poisoning is all about food safety. Wash your hands thoroughly before handling food, keep your kitchen surfaces squeaky clean, cook your food properly, and refrigerate leftovers promptly.

Be cautious with food that looks or smells a bit off – it's better to be safe than sorry.

Food poisoning might be a common problem, but it's usually nothing to worry about. Being aware of its causes and symptoms, and knowing how to deal with it, can save you a lot of trouble.