ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Food poisoning: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Ever had a nasty bout of food poisoning? You're not alone.

Food poisoning [Bass UrgentCare]
Food poisoning [Bass UrgentCare]

This common ailment can strike anyone, at any time, and it's not exactly a walk in the park. Let's break it down into digestible bits: what causes it, the symptoms to watch for, and how to treat it.

Recommended articles

It's all about what you eat and how it's prepared. The main culprits behind food poisoning are bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

These unwelcome guests can sneak into your food at any point - from when it's grown to when it lands on your plate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cross-contamination, where germs from one food item hitch a ride to another, especially in a kitchen where raw and cooked foods mingle, is a common cause.

The usual suspects include bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli, and viruses such as Norovirus.

Food poisoning's calling cards are hard to miss. Symptoms often start showing up within a few hours to a few days after eating the offending meal.

The classic signs? Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain. Sometimes, you might also get a fever, headache, or feel like you've been hit by a bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

These symptoms are your body's way of sounding the alarm that something's off.

Here's the good news: most cases of food poisoning are mild and don't need special treatment. Your best bet is to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration.

Water, clear broths, or electrolyte solutions are your friends here. However, if symptoms are severe (think bloody diarrhoea, high fever, or signs of dehydration), it's time to see a doctor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preventing food poisoning is all about food safety. Wash your hands thoroughly before handling food, keep your kitchen surfaces squeaky clean, cook your food properly, and refrigerate leftovers promptly.

Be cautious with food that looks or smells a bit off – it's better to be safe than sorry.

Food poisoning might be a common problem, but it's usually nothing to worry about. Being aware of its causes and symptoms, and knowing how to deal with it, can save you a lot of trouble.

A little care in how you handle and prepare food can go a long way in keeping you safe. So, stay informed, practice good hygiene, and here's to keeping those nasty bugs at bay!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

People with the same AS,SS genotype [Pexels]

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Early detection and treatment can prevent up to 80% of all cervical cancer cases [Medanta]

Cervical Cancer: Symptoms and how to prevent it

Common causes of male infertility [Shuttershock]

Men are infertile because of these 4 popular activities

Cervical cancer

Research shows that having sex at an early age can lead to cervical cancer