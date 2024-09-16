ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

7 foods that increase your chances of developing cancer

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In today's health-conscious society, understanding the impact of our dietary choices on long-term health is crucial. While some foods nourish and protect our bodies, others can increase the risk of serious illnesses, including cancer.

Woman eating(Business Insider)
Woman eating(Business Insider)

This outlines various foods linked to an increased risk of developing cancer, helping you make more informed dietary decisions.

Recommended articles

Foods that have been linked to an increased risk of developing cancer include:

These meats, such as bacon, sausages, hot dogs, and processed deli slices, contain chemicals that are not present in fresh meat. Their preservation methods, including smoking and curing, can result in harmful compounds.

ADVERTISEMENT
Processed meats
Processed meats No Midwestern tailgate is complete without bratwurst, also known as brats. A German sausage known for its juiciness and bold flavors, brats became a local specialty as millions of German immigrants settled in the area in the late 1800s and early 1900s, according to Madison magazine. Business Insider USA

Consuming large amounts of red meat like beef, lamb, and pork has been linked to an increased risk of colorectal, pancreatic, and prostate cancer.

Regular and excessive consumption of alcohol can increase the risk of several cancers, including mouth, throat, liver, and breast cancers.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hold off on full-bodied, high-alcohol reds.
Hold off on full-bodied, high-alcohol reds. Over the years, I've recognized that American wine drinkers like big, assertive reds. The problem with ordering those wines at many restaurants is that the bottles are too young. They'd benefit from some aging, but restaurants need to sell their wines, so it's a bit of a conundrum. My solution is to dapple with light-bodied reds that are ready to drink when bottled. The best examples include gamay, Cinsault, and valdigui wines. Some of my favorites include Camins 2 Dreams' gamay, Two Shepherds' Cinsault, and J. Lohr's valdigui. If it's hot out, consider enjoying these reds lightly chilled. Have the sommelier put the wine on ice while you read the menu and order your food. By the time your appetizers are out, the wine will be ready to enjoy. Business Insider USA

High sugar intake can lead to obesity, which is a significant cancer risk factor. Frequently consuming sugary drinks can contribute to weight gain and increase cancer risk.

Acrylamide is a chemical found in certain foods that are cooked at high temperatures, such as fried or baked goods like French fries, potato chips, and cookies. High levels of acrylamide have been linked to cancer in animal studies.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chips: (n) french fries.
Chips: (n) french fries. I was definitely confused when I first heard french fries referred to as "chips," and chips referred to as "crisps," but now back in New York, I still find myself calling french fries chips. It just rolls off the tongue easier. Business Insider USA

Cooking methods that expose food to open flames or high temperatures, such as grilling or barbecuing, can produce carcinogenic substances like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and heterocyclic amines (HCAs).

Foods preserved using salt can contain high levels of sodium and certain chemicals that may contribute to an increased risk of stomach and nasopharyngeal cancers.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s important to balance your diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting the intake of the foods listed above to reduce cancer risk.

Being aware of the potential risks associated with certain foods can guide us towards healthier eating habits. While it’s important to enjoy a diverse diet, minimising the intake of foods that could increase cancer risk is a proactive step towards maintaining overall health.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Facial expressions and meanings [istockphoto]

13 facial expressions and what they reveal about people’s inner feelings

Testicular cancer doctor-Oncology consultants

8 early that you may be developing cancer in your testicles

Laughter [Credit: Cellcode]

5 amazing health benefits of laughter

An AI-generated image of a woman in bed, smiling as she wakes up with sunlight streaming through the window (Hotpot.ai)

4 things frowning does to your face