7 foods that increase your chances of developing cancer

Over the years, I've recognized that American wine drinkers like big, assertive reds. The problem with ordering those wines at many restaurants is that the bottles are too young. They'd benefit from some aging, but restaurants need to sell their wines, so it's a bit of a conundrum. My solution is to dapple with light-bodied reds that are ready to drink when bottled. The best examples include gamay, Cinsault, and valdigui wines. Some of my favorites include Camins 2 Dreams' gamay, Two Shepherds' Cinsault, and J. Lohr's valdigui. If it's hot out, consider enjoying these reds lightly chilled. Have the sommelier put the wine on ice while you read the menu and order your food. By the time your appetizers are out, the wine will be ready to enjoy.

Business Insider USA