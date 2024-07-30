This is why you can't stop eating instant noodles

From their taste to their chemical composition, several factors contribute to our seemingly insatiable craving for these simple yet irresistible noodles.

The science behind the addiction

High sodium content

One of the key ingredients in instant noodles is sodium, often present in high amounts. Sodium enhances flavour and helps preserve the product, making it a crucial component in instant noodles.

However, the high sodium content can also lead to a craving cycle. When consumed in large quantities, sodium can stimulate the brain's reward system, similar to how sugar does. This activation can make you crave more salty foods, including instant noodles, creating a loop of desire and consumption.

Boil instant ramen noodles, drain them, and then fry them up with the veggies, protein, and sauce of your choosing. You can also use the ramen flavor packet to season the fried noodle dish.This is both an instant ramen and yakisoba hack, as traditional yakisoba noodles tend to be slightly more expensive than instant ramen. Get the full recipe here. Business Insider USA

Monosodium glutamate (MSG)

Monosodium glutamate, or MSG, is a common flavour enhancer found in many processed foods, including instant noodles. MSG enhances the umami taste, which is one of the five basic tastes alongside sweet, salty, sour, and bitter.

The umami flavour is deeply satisfying and can trigger the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward. This chemical reaction can make instant noodles incredibly appealing, encouraging frequent consumption.

Carbohydrate and sugar content

Instant noodles are primarily made of refined wheat flour, which is high in carbohydrates. When consumed, these carbohydrates break down into sugar, providing a quick source of energy.

This rapid release of energy can give you a temporary "high," followed by a crash that leaves you wanting more. The cycle of quick energy and subsequent hunger can make you reach for another pack of noodles sooner than you might expect.

Will Wei/Business Insider

Convenience and accessibility

The convenience factor cannot be overstated. Instant noodles are easy to prepare, requiring minimal cooking skills and time. Their long shelf life and affordability make them accessible to a wide audience.

This convenience can lead to frequent consumption, reinforcing the habit of eating instant noodles as a quick meal solution.

Taste and texture

The flavourful broth, combined with the unique texture of the noodles, creates a sensory experience that's hard to resist. The combination of chewy noodles and savoury broth appeals to our taste buds in a comforting way.

This sensory satisfaction can become associated with feelings of comfort and ease, making instant noodles a go-to comfort food.

Cultural and social influences

In many cultures, instant noodles are more than just a meal; they're a cultural phenomenon. They are often associated with memories of childhood, late-night snacks, and communal dining. This cultural significance can enhance the emotional attachment to instant noodles, making them a comforting and nostalgic choice.

The downside of instant noodle addiction

While instant noodles are delicious and convenient, frequent consumption can have negative health effects. The high sodium content can contribute to high blood pressure and other cardiovascular issues.

The lack of essential nutrients and the presence of unhealthy fats can also lead to poor nutritional intake if consumed in excess.

The addictive nature of instant noodles can be attributed to a combination of taste, convenience, and the chemical makeup of the ingredients.

