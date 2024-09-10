8 early that you may be developing cancer in your testicles

The symptoms can sometimes be subtle or painless, leading men to delay seeking medical advice. Here are some early signs of testicular cancer that men often miss:

1. A painless lump or swelling

The most common and earliest sign of testicular cancer is a painless lump or swelling in one of the testicles. This lump may be small, but over time, it can grow.

Many men ignore this, thinking it might go away on its own or believing it’s not serious since it’s not painful. However, even a small, painless lump should be examined by a doctor as soon as possible.

2. A change in testicle size or firmness

Testicular cancer can cause noticeable changes in the size, shape, or firmness of the testicles. One testicle may become larger or feel firmer than the other.

In some cases, the affected testicle may shrink. It's easy to dismiss these changes as normal variations, but they could be an early sign of cancer.

Testicular cancer Pulse Ghana

3. A feeling of heaviness in the scrotum

Men who develop testicular cancer may experience a sensation of heaviness or drag in the scrotum. This can occur even without a lump or swelling, and it often goes unnoticed. If your scrotum feels heavier than usual, it’s worth investigating further.

4. A dull ache in the lower abdomen or groin

Another subtle early sign is a persistent dull ache in the lower abdomen, groin, or testicles. This ache may come and go and is often mistaken for muscle strain or minor injury. However, if this discomfort persists without explanation, it may be a sign of something more serious.

5. Sudden fluid collection in the scrotum

Sudden accumulation of fluid in the scrotum, known as a hydrocele, can also be an early warning of testicular cancer. Men might notice their scrotum appears swollen, and this swelling may occur without any pain.

This symptom can be confused with other conditions, but it's important to have it checked by a healthcare professional.

6. Breast tenderness or growth

Though rare, some men with testicular cancer may experience tenderness or growth in the breast tissue. This occurs due to hormonal changes caused by the cancer.

If you notice any unusual changes in your breast area, such as tenderness or swelling, it could be linked to testicular cancer and should be addressed immediately.

A man with man boobs Pulse Live Kenya

7. Back pain

In some cases, advanced testicular cancer may cause lower back pain. This happens when the cancer spreads to the lymph nodes in the abdomen.

Though back pain is common and can be caused by many factors, persistent or unexplained back pain could be a sign of testicular cancer that has spread beyond the testicles.

8. Fatigue and unexplained weight loss

Unexplained weight loss and constant fatigue are general symptoms that may accompany many forms of cancer, including testicular cancer.

If you notice a sudden drop in your weight or persistent fatigue that doesn’t improve with rest, it’s important to consider a check-up, especially if accompanied by any other symptoms.

Testicular cancer is highly treatable, especially when caught early. Regular self-examinations can help detect any changes in your testicles early on.