For men: 4 foods that are healthy for the penis, sex

Many men with erectile dysfunction look for natural remedies to get their erectile troubles sorted.

What you eat has a huge impact on your sexual health. They make you better in bed, so you might want to pay attention and then take a little trip to the grocery store.

Some foods are perfect for men’s sexual health and for regulating erectile dysfunction.

Following certain foods may also be helpful. Here’s a list of them below:

Garlic

Many men who want better erections are eager to use natural remedies that would solve their erection problem. Garlic is an all-rounder. It acts as an antioxidant and can shield against chronic ailments. But it could also benefit fertility and sexual health.

Bananas

Bananas are packed with magnesium, just like nuts, beans, and whole grains. Your penis needs magnesium. It is critical for managing erectile troubles alongside conventional penis treatment.

If you are using a medication like Sildenafil, eating bananas can help the penis. But, there is not enough research on this food and nocturnal erections, including its impact on the smooth muscle. Yet, it is still a practical choice when paired with aerobic exercise.

Watermelon

Watermelon is rich in citrulline. This amino acid is beneficial for the penis, particularly when dealing with erectile troubles and inadequate blood flow.

When taking medication for erectile dysfunction, feel free to add watermelon to your premature ejaculation diet. It may not be as beneficial as conventional treatment, but it could set your libido on the right track.

Spinach

Men with erectile dysfunction often have a low flavonoid intake. Spinach can replenish these sources and aid with sexual dysfunction and erectile troubles. Spinach may also aid with clearing out clogged arteries and decreasing blood pressure.