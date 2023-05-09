For women: 3 types of vaginal fluids you are likely to experience

The vagina needs to maintain a delicate environment to maintain pH balance and lubrication by a secreting discharge that functions as a self-cleansing process to keep the good and bacteria in control. Every woman at the end of the day witnesses an occasional stain in her underwear. It could be anything, including discharge, spotting and other things.

Here are 3 types of fluid that you might find in your underwear:

Discharge

Every woman experiences varying quantities and types of vaginal discharge throughout the menstrual cycle.

Vaginal discharge has numerous advantages such as keeping the vagina clean, warding off infections, and providing lubrication. The range of vaginal discharge reflects one’s overall health and may vary from person to person however if you experience a weird discharge, it is important to consult a doctor and watch out for any other symptoms.

Here are different types of discharge that you may find in your underwear:

Egg-white discharge: This indicates ovulation, a period that allows the sperm to travel through the cervix for fertilization of the egg.

Creamy milky white discharge: Before the egg white discharge, a creamy discharge can be witnessed which helps keep the vaginal tissue healthy and acts as a natural lubrication by minimising friction during sex. This form of discharge is extremely common so unless the discharge is accompanied by certain textures or smells, it is normal.

Red or brown bloody discharge: This form of discharge is common during the menstrual cycle and ranges from cherry red at the beginning to rusty brown at the end. Women undergoing irregular menstrual cycles or spotting may also experience this form of discharge.

Pale yellow to neon green discharge: This discharge is a common phenomenon that may indicate signs of infection such as trichomoniasis, a sexually transmitted infection caused by a parasite where women experience foul-smelling vaginal discharge, genital itching, and painful urination.

Blush to deep pink discharge: This discharge usually indicates that there’s some kind of bleeding going on. If this happens a little before or after your period, it’s likely due to either early bleeding or old blood that’s dribbling out. Another possible cause. This can also be due to health issues like cervical polyps which are non-cancerous growths in the cervix or irritation from an infection.

Grey discharge: This form of discharge indicates a sign of bacterial vaginosis (BV) which involves an overgrowth of bacteria.

Wetness

Since your vagina is a self-cleaning organ that lubricates itself regularly, you may always feel a bit wet down there. In fact, during the summer season wet vagina condition is even more common. Blame it on your sweat and oil glands that keep your vagina moist.

Spotting