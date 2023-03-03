For women: 4 simple tips to get your period early

The length of periods might change significantly from month to month. Due to this, women may become concerned that their period has been missed entirely or anxious about their forthcoming cycle. This is also one of the most common reasons why women look for ways to make periods come early and make the cycle more regular.

Follow these tips if you want your period faster

ADVERTISEMENT

Exercise

A light workout may help the muscles relax and hasten the onset of your menstruation. Some people experience irregular periods as a result of intense exercise routines. Hence, moderate exercise may assist to replenish the hormones required to restore a regular menstrual cycle.

Studies found that regular exercise can help avoid obesity, maintain hormonal balance, and result in regular periods. Whether you dance, enrol in an aerobics class, purchase a gym membership, or just go for a stroll in the park, make sure you exercise for at least 30-45 minutes each day.

Relaxation

ADVERTISEMENT

Discovering techniques to unwind and decompress might be beneficial, especially if a person discovers that their period is late or non-existent as a result of stress. Stress-reduction techniques include gentle yoga, journaling, meditation and quality time with friends and loved ones.

Hormonal birth control

An effective way to manage the menstrual cycle is by using hormonal contraception, such as birth control pills or the ring. To have their period come a bit faster, females can stop taking the hormone supplement early.

Consuming vitamin C-rich foods

ADVERTISEMENT