According to the data, 59 percent of the total number of 1,279 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 are males while 41 per cent are females.

The data further said 82 percent of people with the virus have no clear travelling history while 18 per cent have travelling history.

The GHS one percent of the travelers came from Burkina Faso, China, Hungary, London, Norway, South Africa and United States respectively.

The other cases were from France (2%), Germany (3%), Great Britain (4), and Turkey (2%).

Meanwhile the update by the Service also said 14 persons affected with the disease have recovered, bringing to 134, the number of recoveries while one more person has died from the disease, making that tally 10.

The Oti and the Western North Regions were the latest to record confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Whilst the Western North has recorded one case, Oti has 13 cases.