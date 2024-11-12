GMA laments alcohol misuse, drug abuse, sexual harassment among health workers

He noted that some members “walk into the hospitals at 9 am, by 12 pm they are walking out. You ask them, they say they are done, and yet they expect to be paid for working eight hours at least in a day.”

The GMA President also pointed out that some health sector workers engage in “alcoholism, drug misuse and abuse,” emphasising that these habits affect both their personal lives and job performance.

Dr Serebour further revealed that, in some extreme cases, members of the association have been implicated in incidents of sexual harassment, with several cases under investigation by the Medical and Dental Council. Meanwhile, health facilities continue to face lawsuits related to these issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“Indeed, sometimes we are let off the hook simply because the victims of our own professionalism choose to blame the witches and wizards for their predicament, instead of taking on the system,” the GMA President remarked.