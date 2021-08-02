Speaking after the donation, Ms Sinare shared that, she is happy to contribute to the department’s endeavour to save lives of newborn babies and also happy to make work efficient for the staff “I must say I feel extremely happy doing this for my little angels”.

She explained that “Water is LIFE and this initiative forms part of my foundation; MAMA MARIAM’s mother and children care. This, in particular, focused on giving the department full water supply anytime; reducing infections in the NICU department and of course easy and effective flow of medical staff activities”.

She congratulated staff at the NICU department of Tamale Teaching Hospital for their amazing works.

Habiba Sinare with Mama Mariam’s Foundation donates a fully Connected Polytank to Tamale Teaching Hospital Pulse Ghana

“You are doing extensively well. And your rewards are with the Almighty” She added.

She expressed her thanksgiving to God and the staff of the hospital for the privileged accorded her to be in a position to support the needs of the less privileged in society.

A senior staff of the hospital who supervised the installation of the water system from its inception, also thanks Ms Habiba Mariam For the kindhearted gesture and pray for her to get more opportunities in life to be in a good position to help the needy in society.

About Mama Mariam Foundation

The NGO’s priority is to give love, Give Out and Change Lives. It also pursues a world where everyone in deprived areas across the country has the opportunity to good health, quality education, and aiding vocational skills.

Habiba Sinare with Mama Mariam’s Foundation donates a fully Connected Polytank to Tamale Teaching Hospital Pulse Ghana

The vision of the NGO is to change the future by implementing sustainable programs that will improve the reception to opportunities and lifesaving services. MAMA MARIAM has four phenomenal values which include; empowering others, Development, Activating leaders, Compassion.

Miss Sinare shared that the NGO aims; construct schools in the rural Northern communities, Build a Mama Mariam ward in all the Regional and District hospitals of the Northern sector, Provide quality accessibility to water in the rural Northern sectors, Set up vocational institutions in the Northern rural sectors, Put up maternity centres in rural sectors.