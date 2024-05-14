ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 hidden health dangers of fruit juice that make it as harmful as soda

Temi Iwalaiye

Fruit juice has become so popular these days, but do you know it is unhealthy?

Health danger of fruit juice [fitterfly]
Health danger of fruit juice [fitterfly]

We all should know how important it is to eat fruits, especially to maintain a balanced diet. Fruit provides necessary nutrients and lowers the risk of chronic diseases.

Recommended articles

However, many people prefer fruit juice, thinking it is more healthy. Fruit juice, including 100% fruit juice, can have as much sugar as soda, and many juices contain added sugar and other additives.

What makes whole fruit preferable to fruit juice?

ADVERTISEMENT

Juice has more concentrated sugar and calories than whole or chopped fruit. If you are drinking fruit juices without skin, pulp, or fibre, then you might as well be drinking soda since fibre helps slow down digestion, reduces blood sugar spikes, and promotes fullness, which is why people eat fruit.

Juicing diets often lead to a severe calorie deficit and fast weight loss, but this is difficult to sustain for the long term. Extreme juice cleanses can cause negative side effects like diarrhoea, nausea, dizziness, and fatigue.

Juicing fruits rather than eating them whole doesn't help your body absorb more nutrients. Juice diets can slow metabolism and lead to nutrient deficiencies.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dangers of juicing [selecthealth]
Dangers of juicing [selecthealth] Pulse Nigeria

Juice lacks the protein and healthy fats your body needs for overall health. Protein is crucial for muscle building and repair, while healthy fats provide sustained energy, hormone balance, and help absorb essential vitamins .

Juicing non-organic vegetables with fruits can lead to the consumption of other toxins, such as pesticides. Juicing with vegetables, fruits, nuts, and grains can lead to kidney failure. This is because different research has shown it led to kidney problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Scientists say a spoon of olive ‘anointing' oil a day can save your life

Juice can be nutritionally balanced by adding protein and healthy fats like whey protein, almond milk, avocados, Greek yoghurt, and peanut butter. Also, make the fruit into a smoothie with your blender if the fruit isn't your thing. This creates a tasty beverage that has fibre.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why leaves are important for every worker [BlogsMangoHoliday]

Here are 8 reasons every worker deserves a break

Post partum depression(inhabitat)

Here's all you need to know about postpartum depression

Health benefits of olive oil [facebook]

Scientists say a spoon of olive ‘anointing' oil a day can save your life

Pregnant black woman [iStock]

Expert says pregnancy complications can cause mental disorder in women