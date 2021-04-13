How accessories can make or break your look

While some might be tempted to cover themselves top to toe in blingy bracelets and diamond studs, founder of the luxury accessory brand – Vincenzo Collection – and social influencer, Vince Tome, also known as Vincent Michael Tome, reveals crucial tips to make sure you choose the right accessories as per the outfits and how synchronizing them aptly can make you stand out from the crowd.

The 28-year-olds advise includes ensuring one does not scrimp on accessories and necessarily follows the dated fashion rules. As someone who works in the ever-evolving fashion world, Tome lays great emphasis on pairing up an outfit with a complementing watch, since he strongly considers it to be an element that’s more than a mere time-keeping device. To this, he also adds, “To me, personally, watches score over other categories. I believe, a watch is an indispensable fashion accessory. A product like Luxe Chronograph or Black Theodora from the Vincenzo Collection can up the game instantly and add an edge to your personality.”