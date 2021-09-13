How to naturally get pink lips with these 5 kitchen ingredients

Soft and pink lips are something we all desire.

Dark pigmented lips are a concern to many, but with simple remedies, you can easily lighten your lips, make them soft and pink.

In this article, we’ll be listing 5 things that can be found in your kitchen for pink lips. Read on to know.

Apply cucumber juice

Lighten your dark lips by rubbing a slice of cucumber firmly on the lips for the juice to soak on.

If you repeat it five minutes daily for a week, you can get a beautiful pink link.

Mix rose petals in milk

Soak rose petals in clean water for 3o minutes and mash it to form a paste. Add a few drops of glycerin, a teaspoon of honey and mix well.

Dab the paste on your lips as well then wait just fifteen minutes before smoothly massaging it off applying milk. This remedy can bring about wonderful results.

Massage with lemon juice

Lemon is notably known for removing stains and keeping our utensils cleans. Due to its bleaching properties, you can use it for pink lips, just cut a thin slice from the lemon, sprinkling a bit of sugar on top and rub your lips with this combination regularly.

Mix honey, almond oil, and sugar

Sugar works to exfoliate lifeless skin cells. Combine an equal amount of sugar, honey, and almond oil. Use this to your lips, massaging it in for ten minutes.

Scrub with toothbrush