6 tips to reduce the impact of late-night eating on your body

1. Choose light and nutrient-dense foods: Go for snacks that are light on your stomach and rich in nutrients. Avoid heavy, greasy, or sugary foods, as they can be harder to digest and may disrupt your sleep.

2. Limit portion sizes: Keep your late-night meal or snack small. Consuming a large amount of food shortly before bedtime can lead to discomfort and may interfere with your sleep.

3. Include protein and fiber: Protein and fiber can help you feel full and satisfied, which may reduce the likelihood of overeating. Consider snacks like yogurt with berries, a small handful of nuts, or a piece of whole-grain bread with peanut butter.

4. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water. Sometimes, feelings of hunger can actually be a sign of dehydration. Having a glass of water before or during your late-night snack can help you stay hydrated and may curb unnecessary eating.

5. Mindful eating: Be mindful of your eating habits. Take your time to chew your food thoroughly and savor the flavors. Avoid eating in front of the TV or computer, as distractions can lead to overeating.

6. Time your meal wisely: If possible, try to eat at least two hours before bedtime. This allows your body some time to digest the food before you lie down to sleep. Late-night eating close to bedtime may contribute to indigestion and disrupted sleep.