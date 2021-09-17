Mouth odour? Here are 4 ways to reduce the menace while masking up

Dentists are concerned about the damage wearing a mask for a long time does to your teeth.

According to Dr Jonelle Anamelechi, a pediatric dentist, masks trap germs which increases bad bacteria and dries out our mouths.

This can cause bad breath and/or gum. Here are 4 ways to treat this problem.

Drink water

Take short sips throughout the day to rehydrate your mouth. Preferably, swirl the water around the insides of your mouth to remove as much bacteria as you can.

Be an apple lover

An apple a day, keep the germs away. Apart from the fibrous texture stimulating your gums when you chew, apples contain about 15% of your recommended daily intake of Vitamin C, which helps keep your gums healthy. Lack of vitamin C increases swelling, bleeding and infections in your mouth.

Change your mask frequently.

The worse you could do is wear one mask throughout the day. After dispose of it properly and pick a new one. If it is a reusable mask, remember to wash and properly dry it before using it. Do not use a dirty face mask that has all kinds of bacteria trapped inside it. These bacteria would get into your mouth and cause problems.

Brush your teeth