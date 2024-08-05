ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Never keep perfume bottles in these 4 places if you want them to last longer

Temi Iwalaiye

If you want long-lasting perfume, never keep it in these places.

Places never to keep perfume [freepik]
Places never to keep perfume [freepik]

One attribute of great perfumes is their ability to last longer. The longer a perfume lasts, the more expensive it is.

Recommended articles

So, what happens when you buy a really expensive perfume? How do you ensure it lasts long?

ADVERTISEMENT
Never keep perfume bottles on the desk [Freepik]
Never keep perfume bottles on the desk [Freepik] Pulse Nigeria

Even if the perfume bottle is beautiful, don't place the glass bottle on your vanity desk. UV radiation can damage its delicate structure, alter its scent, or even destroy it.

The bathroom is the worst place to store perfume because of the high humidity and temperature swings that can quickly kill the aroma.

After a shower, applying perfume can help it last longer, but storing the bottle in the bathroom is a big mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every ingredient has an inherent shelf life, and excessive humidity can speed up this lifespan, shorten the duration of citrus smells, and cause patchouli to smell off.

READ ALSO: Smell like a playboy: Timini Egbuson shares his top 5 perfumes

Never leave your perfume bottle in the car [Quora]
Never leave your perfume bottle in the car [Quora] Pulse Nigeria

It's good to have our perfume around while on the move, so you always smell fresh, but leaving it in the car is a bad idea especially in our region, because the heat would spoil your perfume.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high temperature inside a car will soon destroy the perfume's structure, much like it does in a bathroom. Side effects like a musty smell may appear, and the delicate top notes may get harsher, sour, or perhaps disappear completely.

The answer to this question is still unclear, as it depends on the type of fragrance. The most concentrated forms, such as parfum, esprit de parfum, and eau de parfum, are delicate and expensive, making them sensitive to extreme temperatures.

Similarly, less concentrated forms like eau de toilette, eau de cologne, and eau fraiche are more robust and can be stored in the fridge without concern.

However, it is best to maintain the chill once cold to prevent harmful fluctuations in temperature.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 10 Perfume Hacks: How to make your scent last longer

Beyond being an attractive container, perfume packaging performs crucial functions. It secures the bottle, preventing accidental falls, and safeguards the delicate fragrance from harmful UVA radiation.

Additionally, the packaging regulates the perfume's environment, protecting the intricate composition and aroma from humidity and light, both of which can alter the scent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Store your perfume in a dark, dry place like drawers or boxes, similar to how we treat other precious items. This ensures the fragrance stays with you until the last drop, ensuring its longevity.

Be careful where you store your perfume. While the vanity might tempt you to display the beautiful bottle, it's not a good idea.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Indomie and Egg- Kenny G kitchen

This is why you can't stop eating instant noodles

Why you are always tired

10 reasons you are always tired no matter how much sleep you get

Meat- [Hubpages]

People who belong to these blood groups must avoid meat; Here's why

Heart attacks are widely recognized for their life-threatening nature,

Understanding heart attacks: Is it a painful way to die?