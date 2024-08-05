Never keep perfume bottles in these 4 places if you want them to last longer

So, what happens when you buy a really expensive perfume? How do you ensure it lasts long?

Here are five places never to store your perfume:

1. On your desk

Even if the perfume bottle is beautiful, don't place the glass bottle on your vanity desk. UV radiation can damage its delicate structure, alter its scent, or even destroy it.

2. Bathroom

The bathroom is the worst place to store perfume because of the high humidity and temperature swings that can quickly kill the aroma.

After a shower, applying perfume can help it last longer, but storing the bottle in the bathroom is a big mistake.

Every ingredient has an inherent shelf life, and excessive humidity can speed up this lifespan, shorten the duration of citrus smells, and cause patchouli to smell off.

3. The car

It's good to have our perfume around while on the move, so you always smell fresh, but leaving it in the car is a bad idea especially in our region, because the heat would spoil your perfume.

The high temperature inside a car will soon destroy the perfume's structure, much like it does in a bathroom. Side effects like a musty smell may appear, and the delicate top notes may get harsher, sour, or perhaps disappear completely.

4. Fridge

The answer to this question is still unclear, as it depends on the type of fragrance. The most concentrated forms, such as parfum, esprit de parfum, and eau de parfum, are delicate and expensive, making them sensitive to extreme temperatures.

Similarly, less concentrated forms like eau de toilette, eau de cologne, and eau fraiche are more robust and can be stored in the fridge without concern.

However, it is best to maintain the chill once cold to prevent harmful fluctuations in temperature.

If you want your perfume to last, store it in:

Original packaging or box

Beyond being an attractive container, perfume packaging performs crucial functions. It secures the bottle, preventing accidental falls, and safeguards the delicate fragrance from harmful UVA radiation.

Additionally, the packaging regulates the perfume's environment, protecting the intricate composition and aroma from humidity and light, both of which can alter the scent.

Cool and dark place

Store your perfume in a dark, dry place like drawers or boxes, similar to how we treat other precious items. This ensures the fragrance stays with you until the last drop, ensuring its longevity.