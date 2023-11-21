Apart from sadness, here are some signs of depression you didn't know about

It's important to note that experiencing one or a few of these symptoms does not necessarily indicate depression, but a combination of persistent symptoms over time may warrant professional evaluation.

Here are some additional symptoms of depression:

1. Fatigue: Persistent feelings of tiredness and low energy levels, even after a full night's sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Changes in sleep patterns: Insomnia (difficulty falling or staying asleep) or hypersomnia (excessive sleep).

3. Appetite changes: Significant weight loss or gain, as well as changes in appetite, may occur in individuals with depression.

4. Difficulty concentrating: Trouble focusing, making decisions, or remembering things. This is sometimes referred to as "brain fog."

5. Irritability: Feelings of frustration, restlessness, or irritability that may be disproportionate to the situation.

6. Loss of interest or pleasure: A diminished interest or pleasure in activities that were once enjoyable, including hobbies, socializing, or sex.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Physical symptoms: Unexplained aches and pains, headaches, or digestive problems that do not respond to treatment.

8. Feelings of worthlessness or guilt: Persistent negative thoughts about oneself, feelings of inadequacy, or excessive guilt.

9. Social withdrawal: Avoidance of social activities, friends, and family, leading to increased isolation. You lose interest in going out and would rather stay in bed fidgeting with your phone all day.

10. Hopelessness: A pervasive sense of hopelessness about the future, feeling like things will never get better.

11. Suicidal thoughts: In severe cases, individuals with depression may experience thoughts of death or suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone's experience with depression is unique, and individuals may exhibit a combination of these symptoms to varying degrees.