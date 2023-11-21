ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Apart from sadness, here are some signs of depression you didn't know about

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Depression is a complex mental health condition, and its symptoms can vary widely among individuals.

Other signs of depression you didn't know about.Sergey Mironov/Getty Images
Other signs of depression you didn't know about.Sergey Mironov/Getty Images

While sadness is a common and recognizable symptom of depression, many other symptoms may not be as well-known.

Recommended articles

It's important to note that experiencing one or a few of these symptoms does not necessarily indicate depression, but a combination of persistent symptoms over time may warrant professional evaluation.

Here are some additional symptoms of depression:

1. Fatigue: Persistent feelings of tiredness and low energy levels, even after a full night's sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Changes in sleep patterns: Insomnia (difficulty falling or staying asleep) or hypersomnia (excessive sleep).

3. Appetite changes: Significant weight loss or gain, as well as changes in appetite, may occur in individuals with depression.

4. Difficulty concentrating: Trouble focusing, making decisions, or remembering things. This is sometimes referred to as "brain fog."

5. Irritability: Feelings of frustration, restlessness, or irritability that may be disproportionate to the situation.

6. Loss of interest or pleasure: A diminished interest or pleasure in activities that were once enjoyable, including hobbies, socializing, or sex.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Physical symptoms: Unexplained aches and pains, headaches, or digestive problems that do not respond to treatment.

8. Feelings of worthlessness or guilt: Persistent negative thoughts about oneself, feelings of inadequacy, or excessive guilt.

9. Social withdrawal: Avoidance of social activities, friends, and family, leading to increased isolation. You lose interest in going out and would rather stay in bed fidgeting with your phone all day.

10. Hopelessness: A pervasive sense of hopelessness about the future, feeling like things will never get better.

11. Suicidal thoughts: In severe cases, individuals with depression may experience thoughts of death or suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone's experience with depression is unique, and individuals may exhibit a combination of these symptoms to varying degrees.

If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of depression, it's crucial to seek professional help.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Other signs of depression you didn't know about.Sergey Mironov/Getty Images

Apart from sadness, here are some signs of depression you didn't know about

Ingredients to add to your shampoo

5 ingredients to add to your shampoo to boost hair growth

Deviled Eggs. VW Pics/Getty Images

Here are 6 health benefits of eggs and how many you can eat in a day

prostate screening

4 ways sitting for long hours and poor posture could affect your prostate