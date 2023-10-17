Studies show that hair relaxers can cause cancer, here's how

It's important to note that the risk is associated with long-term and frequent use of these products.

Here's how hair relaxers can potentially contribute to cancer risk:

1. Chemical ingredients: Hair relaxers typically contain chemicals such as sodium hydroxide, calcium hydroxide, guanidine carbonate, and other alkaline substances.

Some of these chemicals have been classified as potentially carcinogenic or as skin irritants.

2. Skin absorption: The scalp is a highly vascularized area, meaning it has a good blood supply.

Chemicals applied to the scalp can be absorbed through the skin and enter the bloodstream.

The absorption of harmful chemicals can lead to systemic effects and potential health risks.

3. Irritation and inflammation: Hair relaxers can irritate the scalp and cause inflammation.

Chronic irritation and inflammation can contribute to the development of cancer over time, as persistent tissue damage can lead to genetic mutations that increase the risk of cancer.

4. Formation of harmful byproducts: During the chemical straightening process, hair relaxers can release formaldehyde and other potentially toxic compounds.

Formaldehyde is a known carcinogen, and its exposure has been linked to cancer, particularly when inhaled or absorbed through the skin.

5. Long-term use: The risk associated with hair relaxers is primarily linked to the long-term, repeated use of these products.

Regular, frequent application over many years may increase the risk of adverse health effects.

6. Regulatory oversight: Regulations regarding the safety of cosmetics and hair products vary by country.

In some regions, these products may not be subject to strict safety standards or rigorous testing.