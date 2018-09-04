These are effects obesity has on children

news

Certainly, no parent wants their children to be overweight or obese but inadvertently they make their kids fat.

It is the duty of every parent to make sure their child maintains a healthy weight to promote general health.

Ignorantly there are lots of things that some parents do on the daily basis that can have a direct negative impact on their child weight.

Every child sees their parents as a role model whether you are rich or poor. They emulate whatever you do secretly. If you are big of junk foods, they grow up following in your footsteps.

Some parents are also too busy that they eat out through the whole week and we can also attest that homemade food can’t be compared to the most food on the menu.

Raising your children on a diet of pizza, fries and ice cream, then you can be sure of one thing – you’ll end up with fat kids!

Parents who reward or console their kids with junks foods and ice creams accumulates over time and make them fat.

Obesity in kids causes a lot of health-related such as:

Bone and joint problems

Shortness of breath that makes exercise, sports, or any physical activity more difficult. This also can make asthma symptoms worse or lead kids to develop asthma.

Restless sleep or breathing problems at night, such as obstructive sleep apnea

A tendency to mature earlier. Overweight kids may be taller and more sexually mature than their peers, raising expectations that they should act as old as they look, not as old as they are. Overweight girls may have irregular menstrual cycles and fertility problems in adulthood.

Liver and gallbladder disease

Cardiovascular risk factors (including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes) that develop in childhood can lead to heart disease, heart failure, and stroke in adulthood. Preventing or treating overweight and obesity in kids may help protect them from these problems as they get older.

Obese kids also might have emotional issues to deal with (such as low self-esteem) and may be teased, bullied, or rejected by peers. Kids who are unhappy with their weight can be at risk for:

Unhealthy dieting and eating disorders

Depression

Substance abuse

Reference: kidshealth.org