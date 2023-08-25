DIY: How to make 'Adankwa'

1 cup Peanuts

1 cup Corn or Rice (whichever you prefer)

Pepper (to your taste)

Sugar (to your taste)

A little bit of salt

Ginger (to your taste)

Here's how you can make it:

1. Toast Ingredients: Put the corn or rice and peanuts in an oven for about 20 minutes. If you don't have an oven, you can toast them on the stove. This makes them crispy and tasty.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Blend Corn or Rice: After toasting, blend the corn or rice in a blender without adding any liquid. This will turn it into a fine powder.

3. Blend Peanuts with Pepper and Ginger: Blend the peanuts until they become a smooth mixture. You can add some pepper and ginger to give it flavor.

4. Mix the Powders: Now, mix the powdered corn or rice with the peanut mixture. You can also add a pinch of salt and some sugar to make it taste just right.

5. Shape the Snacks: Take a little bit of the mixture in your hands and shape them into small balls. You can make as many as you like.