ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Eddie Nartey embraces the beauty of tradition in spectacular wedding celebration

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In a stunning showcase of cultural richness, Eddie Nartey, a prominent figure in the realm of acting, directing, and film production, took a step into a new phase of life as he exchanged vows on a picturesque Saturday.

Eddie Nartey and his wife
Eddie Nartey and his wife

The event was a testament to the allure of traditional ceremonies, with colleagues from the industry gracing the occasion. Among the groomsmen were recognizable faces such as James Gardiner, Bismark the Joke, and Foster Romanus, exuding an air of familiarity and sophistication.

Recommended articles

The transition from a bachelor's life to one of marital commitment is a pivotal moment, and Eddie Nartey embraced this journey with an opulent flair. Overcoming the loss of his late wife just two years ago, Nartey's story resonates as a testament to the rejuvenating power of love's second chances.

His experience serves as a reminder that love is poised to knock on our hearts' doors again, as long as we remain open and receptive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony itself was an enchanting fusion of blue and gold kente fabric, an unexpected but harmonious pairing that left attendees captivated. Nartey, known for his presence in the "Somewhere in Africa" movie, radiated in his gold kente attire, while his newlywed partner elegantly complemented him in a resplendent blue and gold kente wrap.

Adding a touch of humor and exuberance to the festivities, Bismark the Joke and his associates showcased the playful "kete" dance, infusing the event with a lighthearted charm that blended seamlessly with the cultural magnificence on display.

The overall result was a breathtaking ceremony that served as a resplendent canvas for the rich tapestry of Ghanaian culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddie Nartey's wedding was more than a union of two souls; it was a celebration of the intricate beauty of tradition and the indomitable spirit of love. As the curtains drew on this remarkable event, it was evident that Nartey had not only embarked on a new chapter in his personal narrative but had also underscored the enduring allure of embracing one's heritage in all its splendor.

Eddie Nartey
Eddie Nartey Eddie Nartey Pulse Ghana
Stella Takyiwaa Okyere
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's how to get rid of a smelly vagina [Aninjustice]

5 supplements that make the vagina smell and taste better

How to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period [Credit: DAN]

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

4 sexy phrases that drive women wild in bed

The benefits of sleeping naked [newsone]

How sleeping naked improves your sex life, fertility and libido