7 Types of people you will meet at the gold block party

1. Backup singers and dancers

These are bastions of the artist’s lyrics or often referred to as ‘day one fans’ who will vehemently sing along from the very first second.

They maintain the energy throughout the event and are usually first in line to form pockets of dance circles during the performance. They make for an interesting spectacle and may even invite you to join in the cruise.

Dancers Pulse Ghana

2. The social butterflies

They know the security guards, the event organisers, the best friend of the artist and probably a number of artists lined up to perform.

Clad in trendy outfits and sporting fashionable accessories, they will move through the crowd effortlessly, make new connections and swap social media handles with anyone and everyone. Their magnetic personalities add a touch of glamour to the gathering.

Uncaged Social Butterflies option Pulse Ghana

3. The wanderers

Amongst the crowd, one is sure to find those who were drawn to the concert purely by a sense of adventure and a desire to be part of something bigger.

They are curious in the thrill of the unknown, eager to discover new artists and immerse themselves in the atmosphere. With curious eyes and open hearts, they savour each moment and forge connections with those they meet on the way.

I will not miss out Pulse Ghana

4. The shy observers

They prefer to observe from the fringes, content to soak in the music while maintaining a comfortable distance from the crowd.

These individuals who many perceive as ‘posh’ have found solace in the melodies, often closing their eyes to fully absorb the experience with a drink in hand. For them, attending the event is not just a gathering of people but a personal journey, where the music provides an escape into their own private universe.

5. The social media warriors

With no care in the word world, as lights go down and the band takes the stage, up goes their phones. For them, it’s all about documenting every moment to relive memories for future enjoyment.

As a matter of fact, those who miss out on the live experience watch their Instagram, snapchat or TikTok handles to enjoy the event from their homes.

Social media warriors - New Pulse Ghana

6. The lovebirds

Love is everywhere and much to the annoyance of single pringles, lovers in pairs having a very merry time is a sight one is sure to see. The moment you see holding of hands and hugs from behind garnished with some slow dancing, that’s your cue.

Love Birds Pulse Ghana

7. The VIPs

Since a number of fan-favourite local acts as well as culture’s biggest names will be present, finding should not come as a surprise. The likelihood of being at arm’s length with superstars is even higher if one has enough to score VIP seats.

VIPs Pulse Ghana

Amongst the confirmed entertainers for this event are Wurld, and SG. More names to drop soon.

Have you met any of those groups listed above? Or do they reflect the different versions of yourself? Nonetheless, you are in for a great time at the Gold BlockParty themed ‘Akwaaba

Rhythm'. Attendance is FREE but will be by reservation only.

https://cutt.ly/AKWAABARHYTHM and reserve a place for you and your friends. It’s going to be the party of the summer!