While regular attendees may be familiar with the aura of concerts and festivals, here’s a list of people we think you’ll encounter at the venue:
7 Types of people you will meet at the gold block party
As fun-lovers prepare to attend the Gold Block Party on Saturday, August 5, music and culture enthusiasts anticipate an experience fitting to be crossed off a bucket list.
Recommended articles
1. Backup singers and dancers
These are bastions of the artist’s lyrics or often referred to as ‘day one fans’ who will vehemently sing along from the very first second.
They maintain the energy throughout the event and are usually first in line to form pockets of dance circles during the performance. They make for an interesting spectacle and may even invite you to join in the cruise.
2. The social butterflies
They know the security guards, the event organisers, the best friend of the artist and probably a number of artists lined up to perform.
Clad in trendy outfits and sporting fashionable accessories, they will move through the crowd effortlessly, make new connections and swap social media handles with anyone and everyone. Their magnetic personalities add a touch of glamour to the gathering.
3. The wanderers
Amongst the crowd, one is sure to find those who were drawn to the concert purely by a sense of adventure and a desire to be part of something bigger.
They are curious in the thrill of the unknown, eager to discover new artists and immerse themselves in the atmosphere. With curious eyes and open hearts, they savour each moment and forge connections with those they meet on the way.
4. The shy observers
They prefer to observe from the fringes, content to soak in the music while maintaining a comfortable distance from the crowd.
These individuals who many perceive as ‘posh’ have found solace in the melodies, often closing their eyes to fully absorb the experience with a drink in hand. For them, attending the event is not just a gathering of people but a personal journey, where the music provides an escape into their own private universe.
5. The social media warriors
With no care in the word world, as lights go down and the band takes the stage, up goes their phones. For them, it’s all about documenting every moment to relive memories for future enjoyment.
As a matter of fact, those who miss out on the live experience watch their Instagram, snapchat or TikTok handles to enjoy the event from their homes.
6. The lovebirds
Love is everywhere and much to the annoyance of single pringles, lovers in pairs having a very merry time is a sight one is sure to see. The moment you see holding of hands and hugs from behind garnished with some slow dancing, that’s your cue.
7. The VIPs
Since a number of fan-favourite local acts as well as culture’s biggest names will be present, finding should not come as a surprise. The likelihood of being at arm’s length with superstars is even higher if one has enough to score VIP seats.
Amongst the confirmed entertainers for this event are Wurld, and SG. More names to drop soon.
Have you met any of those groups listed above? Or do they reflect the different versions of yourself? Nonetheless, you are in for a great time at the Gold BlockParty themed ‘Akwaaba
Rhythm’. Attendance is FREE but will be by reservation only. So, hurry, visit
https://cutt.ly/AKWAABARHYTHM and reserve a place for you and your friends. It’s going to be the party of the summer!
#FeatureBy: GoldBlockParty
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh