Beautiful scenes from the Jubilee House as Ghana hosts dinner for Kamala Harris [Videos]

Following several engagements and encounter in the country since the USA Vice President arrived, President Akufo-Addo has held a dinner for her and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Jubilee House.

The state dinner brought together some of Ghana's famous personalities from the spheres of business, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Among the notable personalities were Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Asamoah Gyan, and Zoomlion CEO Joseph Siaw Agyapong. Other notable personalities including the Church of Pentecost Chairman Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa, and former MP for Jomoro Samia Nkrumah graced the occasion.

Music stars were not left out of the celebration. Efya, Wiyaala and legendary Amakye Dede also grace the event and performed their songs beautifully.

Vice President Kamala's visit, according to an official statement, is intended to “build on” December’s US-Africa summit in Washington where President Joe Biden said the US was “all in on Africa’s future”.