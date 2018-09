news

On Saturday, celebs converged on the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra for the annual Glitz Style Awards.

It was all pomp and pageantry at the Glitz Style Awards which had a lot of celebrities trooping in, in style and many of them killed it, though not all.

In a particular order,these are the most fashionable female celebrities we saw at the Awards.

1. Rosemond Brown

2. Julliet Ibrahim

3. Miss Rebecca Asamoah (Miss United Nations 2017)

4. Becca

5. Anita Akuffo

6 . Zynell Zuh

7. Efia Odo

8. Martha Ankomah

9 . Claudia Lumor

10. Margret Derry