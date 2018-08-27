Guerrillas won Dalex Finance Swift Hoops competition

news

The Guerrillas, from the University Of Ghana (UG), were the winners of the 2018 Inter-schools Dalex Finance Swift Hoops Basketball competition 2018.

The event took place at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra on 24th August 2018 with just a one-point defeat to the Royals of Radford University with 11-10 at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra.

They took, GH¢4,000.00 wireless earphones and medals aside the trophy, while the 2nd placed team and, Royals took home GH¢2,000.00 beats wireless and medals.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the competition went to Joel Annan, from the Guerrillas who took home a brand new iPhone X.

Madam Beauty Larbie, Products Manager of Dalex Finance, said the rationale behind the tournament was to provide the platform for the exhibition and promotion of talents amidst competition.

"We are also seizing the opportunity to encourage the youth to save and take full control of their lives, riding on the wings of our SWIFT Contributory Investments product," she added.

The event was powered by DALEX Finance. There was also a special performance from La Meme Gang, as well as a cocktail of fun and entertainment during a day of games.