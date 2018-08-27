Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Guerrillas won Dalex Finance Swift Hoops competition


Pulse Event UG Guerrillas won the Dalex Finance Swift Hoops Basketball competition

Guerrillas took home the trophy, GH¢4,000.00 , wireless earphones and medals.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Guerrillas, from the University Of Ghana (UG), were the winners of the 2018 Inter-schools Dalex Finance Swift Hoops Basketball competition 2018.

The event took place at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra on 24th August 2018 with just a one-point defeat to the Royals of Radford University with 11-10 at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra.

play

 

They took, GH¢4,000.00 wireless earphones and medals aside the trophy, while the 2nd placed team and, Royals took home GH¢2,000.00 beats wireless and medals.

play

 

READ ALSO:All set for SWIFT HOOPS as 3 on 3 basketball receives boost

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the competition went to Joel Annan, from the Guerrillas who took home a brand new iPhone X.

play

 

Madam Beauty Larbie, Products Manager of Dalex Finance, said the rationale behind the tournament was to provide the platform for the exhibition and promotion of talents amidst competition.

play

 

"We are also seizing the opportunity to encourage the youth to save and take full control of their lives, riding on the wings of our SWIFT Contributory Investments product," she added.

The event was powered by DALEX Finance. There was also a special performance from La Meme Gang, as well as a cocktail of fun and entertainment during a day of games.

play

play

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Event: Photos from the Media Workshop on Primary Health Care and Universal Health Coverage Pulse Event Photos from the Media Workshop on Primary Health Care and Universal Health Coverage
Photos: Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited donates to the Chief Imam as part of Eid-Ul-Adha festivities Photos Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited donates to the Chief Imam as part of Eid-Ul-Adha festivities
Full nominees list: Pulse Ghana, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, others nominated for Ghana Event Awards 2018 Full nominees list Pulse Ghana, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, others nominated for Ghana Event Awards 2018
Pulse Fashion: Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards Pulse Fashion Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards
Nightlife: 10 reasons why going to a Nairobi nightclub is a waste of time Nightlife 10 reasons why going to a Nairobi nightclub is a waste of time
EMY'S 2018: Full list of winners from the Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards EMY'S 2018 Full list of winners from the Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 1 Pulse Events Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 1
Pulse Events: Glo Laftta Fest (Live) Pulse Events Glo Laftta Fest (Live)
Video: Pulse Events - Glo Laftta Fest highlights Video Pulse Events - Glo Laftta Fest highlights



Top Articles

1 Lafftafest shows Glo lines up stars for Mega Musicbullet
2 Pulse Event UG Guerrillas won the Dalex Finance Swift Hoops Basketball...bullet
3 #RTPAwards18 See full list nominees for 2018 RTP Awardsbullet
4 Full nominees list Pulse Ghana, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, others...bullet
5 Africa All Star Music Fest Yemi Alade, Alikiba, Falz, Dj Spinall...bullet
6 EMY'S 2018 Full list of winners from the Exclusive Men Of The...bullet
7 Photos Samsung Ghana launches 4 new smartphones with...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018...bullet
9 WIT Maiden Women In Tourism summit brings a much-needed...bullet
10 Pulse Event Photos from the Media Workshop on Primary...bullet

Related Articles

Annual Event Dalex Finance rewards hardworking staff at annual games and awards ceremony
Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards Daddy Lumba and Simi to perform at EMY's 2018
Beauty Pageant Miss Ghana: Inna Patty's Exclusive Events denies sexual exploitation charge
#RTPAwards18 See full list nominees for 2018 RTP Awards
Photos Mercy B launches new book “Fall in love with his vision not his wallet” in Ghana
In Accra TEDxOsu releases speakers for September 8th conference
#RTPAwards Adonko RTP Awards 2018 nominees unveiling scheduled for Friday, August 3
Photos X-1R launched in Ghana
Africa All Star Music Fest Yemi Alade, Alikiba, Falz, Dj Spinall others billed for Africa All Star Music Fest on August 17
2018 Tidal Rave R2Bees, Medikal, others billed; prepare for the loudest experience

Events

EMYs Here are all the beautiful photos from the Exclusive Men of the Year Awards
Togbe Afede XIV named the Ultimate Man of the Year at EMYs
Exclusive Men of the Year Awards Togbe Afede XIV named the Ultimate Man of the Year at EMYs
Annual Event Dalex Finance rewards hardworking staff at annual games and awards ceremony
Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards Daddy Lumba and Simi to perform at EMY's 2018