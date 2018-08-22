All set for SWIFT HOOPS as 3 on 3 basketball receives boost

news

SWIFT HOOPS is a new 3 on 3 competition to celebrate basketball skill and talent.

Basketball talent in Ghana will be on display at the Aviation Social Center on Friday August 24 with SWIFT HOOPS, an exciting 3-on-3 competition.

Bragging rights will be at stake for 16 participating teams, made up of skillful performers from Ghana's various tertiary institutions, who registered during an open window.

The event, powered by DALEX Finance throught its Dalex Swift program, will start at 12 noon and will also feature a Slam Dunk competition.

The winning team will take home a trophy, GHs4,000, beats wireless earphones and medals, while the 2nd placed team takes home GHs2,000, beats wireless and medals. The player crowned the MVP of the competition will also take home a brand new iPhone X.

The organizers have announced free admission for fans and also a chance to win many prizes.

There will also be a special performance from La Meme Gang, as well as a cocktail of fun and entertainment during a day of games.