Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annan

Ronaldindo de Assis Moreira Gaucho has joined the long list of people who have paid tribute to Kofi Annan.

Kofi Annan was confirmed dead on Saturday in Switzerland after battling with illness for a short while.

Despite, passing away at an old age of 80 years, his death has come as a surprise, because no news was reported of his ill health.

People from all walks of life have paid their respect to Kofi Annan, including the two time FIFA Player of the Year Ronaldinho.

"Go in peace, Kofi Annan (I.e.One of the great leaders I had the honor to meet. You have always reached out with compassion and empathy to all peoples. May he serve as an example for all rulers," Ronaldinho's tweet interpreted from Portuguese to English.

Kofi Annan was the UN Secretary General from 1997 to 2006