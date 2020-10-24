The exercise is expected to take place on Saturday October 24, 2020 at the Rawlings Park in Accra Central.

The collaboration, between the entertainment and healthcare sectors, draws from the month-long campaign on breast cancer awareness which is the most common cancer among women globally.

MOG Music hits Rawlings Park Saturday for free breast screening exercise

Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye, a. k. a. M. O. G commenting on the need for the exercise said, “This is one of the ways we can reach out to our fans especially in this month of October when everyone is talking about breast cancer awareness”.

He said women played a critical role in society hence the nee