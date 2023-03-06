Newly launched ShoBiz TV promises to offer full scale entertainment to it's audience

The launch event which was by invitation only, congregated a cross section of celebrities, entrepreneurs, media reps, government officials and guests from the U S. at the Alisa Hotel.

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest embellished the event with an assortment of good music which had the audience on their feet throughout his performance.

Speaking at the launch, the Ghanaian, U.S based president of Kamba Media, Mr. Ken Mason, articulated his love for music and expressed his joy at seeing a dream he had nurtured since juvenescence come to fruition.

The launch event also allowed the invited audience to catch a glimpse of promo visuals for the Network's five preliminary content, which were highly praised by the audience.

CEO of ShoBiz TV, Kwame Obuobisa Gyasi, assured that the network was adequately equipped to entertain viewers with exceptional content, stressing that viewers will never experience prosaic moment on the channel.

The network, which has been on test transmission since November last year will initialize programming mode with the introduction of its Morning Show, "Sun Up", on Wednesday, March 8. "Sun Up" airs Monday to Friday, from 7am to 9am.

If the launch is anything to go by, then ShoBiz TV is strategically poised to monopolizen entertainment in the television broadcast space.