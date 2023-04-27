ReachOut World Extravaganza: The next big thing for the body of Christ

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in live interactive sessions, receive life-transforming messages, and connect with fellow believers from different parts of the globe.

Speaking at his periodic teaching program tagged ‘YourLoveworld’, which was held on Tuesday, 18th April, he stated;

From one generation to another, the work of world evangelization has been passed on uncompleted, but for the first time in history, we have the chance to take the gospel to the whole world. This is the first time that the Church has had such an extraordinary opportunity to finish this work which was started long ago by the Lord Jesus Christ himself and commissioned to His Apostles, and now to us through the generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time, the Gospel of Jesus is being preached in all the world’s known languages through Rhapsody of Realities. The blind and deaf are not left out; everyone has an opportunity. This is why we’ve organized Reachout World Extravaganza so you get to know what we are doing and how you can be a part of it.

Pulse Ghana

The Reachout World Extravaganza is a divine appointment with destiny, a moment ordained by God for you to experience the supernatural in your life. We are excited to bring together believers from all over the world to experience the power and presence of God like never before."

The event will be broadcast live on all Loveworld networks and digital platforms. Register for free by visiting the Reachout World website: https://reachoutworld.org/

About Rhapsody of Realities:

ADVERTISEMENT

Rhapsody of Realities is no ordinary book: It’s a classic love-note from God to you, with the message of life! Oftentimes, referred to as the “Messenger Angel,” the devotional is a life guide designed to enhance your spiritual growth and development by bringing you a fresh perspective from God’s Word every day. Founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the daily devotional is the most translated literature in the world. Making the Word of God accessible to all, and has impacted millions of lives across the world.

To Sponsor Rhapsody of Realities: https://give.rhapsodyofrealities.org

To Subscribe to Rhapsody of Realities: zrhapsodysubscriptions.com