Full List of Winners from the Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards

The show saw performances from legendary Ivorian musician Freddy Meiway and Ghanaian songstress Efya.
The awards show aimed at celebrating excellence and inspiring the young generation of men to aspire to reach the heights of the astute gentlemen saw in attendance great personalities from different professional backgrounds.
The event was filled with distinguished ladies and gentlemen for one of the most prestigious award ceremonies on the African continent.
Media Excellence Award – Fadda Dickson (Despite Group of Companies)
Fashion Designer of The Year – Abrantie The Gentleman
Men’s Group of The Year – Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International Ghana
Man of the year Communications – Seth Kwame Boakye
First Special Recognition Award – Dr. Nii Kotei (CEO of Group Ideal)
Lifetime Achievement Award – Sir Sam Jonah (CEO Jonah Capital)
Third Special Recognition Award – Mr Daniel McCauley (MacDan Group of Companies)
Man of The Year Style Award (Most Fashionable Man of The Year) – Kofi Okyere Darko
Man of Courage Award – Dr. Henry Seidu
Man of The Year Entertainment – Joe Mettle
African Young Achiever Award – Mr Adebola William
Man of the Year Africa Award – Mr Tony Elumelu
African Entertainment Legends Award Winners – Freddy Maiwey & Osibisa
Stateman Leadership Award – H.E. John Agyekum Kuffuor (Former President of Ghana)
Sports Legend Award – Abedi Pele
Ultimate Woman of The Year – Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan
Ultimate Man of the Year Award – Dr Kwabena Duffour