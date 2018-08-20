Pulse.com.gh logo
Full List of Winners from the Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards


Full list of winners from the Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards

The show saw performances from legendary Ivorian musician Freddy Meiway and Ghanaian songstress Efya.

The 2018 Exclusive Men of the Year Awards  came off last night, June 24 2017 at the the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City in Accra, Ghana.

The awards show aimed at celebrating excellence and inspiring the young generation of men to aspire to reach the heights of the astute gentlemen saw in attendance great personalities from different professional backgrounds.

The event was filled with distinguished ladies and gentlemen for one of the most prestigious award ceremonies on the African continent.

Below is the full list of winners.

Media Excellence Award – Fadda Dickson (Despite Group of Companies)

Fashion Designer of The Year – Abrantie The Gentleman

Men’s Group of The Year – Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International Ghana

Man of the year Communications – Seth Kwame Boakye

First Special Recognition Award – Dr. Nii Kotei (CEO of Group Ideal)

Lifetime Achievement Award – Sir Sam Jonah (CEO Jonah Capital)

Third Special Recognition Award – Mr Daniel McCauley (MacDan Group of Companies)

Man of The Year Style Award (Most Fashionable Man of The Year) – Kofi Okyere Darko

Man of Courage Award – Dr. Henry Seidu

Man of The Year Entertainment – Joe Mettle

African Young Achiever Award – Mr Adebola William

Man of the Year Africa Award – Mr Tony Elumelu

African Entertainment Legends Award Winners – Freddy Maiwey & Osibisa

Stateman Leadership Award – H.E. John Agyekum Kuffuor (Former President of Ghana)

Sports Legend Award – Abedi Pele

Ultimate Woman of The Year – Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan

Ultimate Man of the Year Award – Dr Kwabena Duffour

