10 office wear inspirations from Serwaa Amihere


She is the primetime news anchor at GhOne TV under EIB Network.

Ghanaian news anchor and TV host Serwaa Amihere comes through with non-boring workwear inspirations.

Laudable fashion statements to the office have a way of making you look like you know what you are doing. One of such persons that does this to perfection is Serwaa Amihere.

Everything is usually in the details of what she wears, and that’s what makes her pieces statement and fun. From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the news anchor has certainly left a mark and we are here for it.

1.

@nadyscollection , this dress is lovely

2.

 

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

