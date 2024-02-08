ADVERTISEMENT
4 photos that prove that Ebony's fashion sense was beyond her time

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Today marks the anniversary of the untimely departure of Ebony Reigns, a beacon of talent in the Ghanaian music scene whose legacy transcends her music to include a distinctive fashion sense that captivated many.

Ebony
Ebony

Ebony wasn't just a musical powerhouse; she was a fashion icon whose bold and innovative style choices left an indelible mark.

Let's take a moment to reminisce about the 4 times Ebony's fashion statements had us utterly mesmerized.

The African Print Fusion

Ebony seamlessly blended tradition with modern flair, often stepping out in outfits that celebrated her African heritage while keeping up with contemporary trends.

Ebony
Ebony Ebony Pulse Ghana

A standout moment was when she donned a striking African print headgear, tailored to perfection, highlighting the beauty and versatility of African fabrics.

Her ability to mix traditional elements with modern designs not only set her apart but also inspired a wave of fashion-forward thinking.

The denim/jeans trendsetter

Long before it became a staple in fashion enthusiasts' wardrobes, Ebony was rocking the denim look with unmatched confidence.

By pairing a chic denim jacket with coordinating shorts, she breathed new life into this classic style, proving that comfort and fashion could indeed go hand in hand.

Ebony
Ebony jeans Pulse Ghana

Ebony's knack for reimagining denim showcased her inventive approach to fashion, solidifying her status as a true trendsetter.

The regal red carpet look

Every red carpet appearance by Ebony Reigns was a moment to behold, but one look, in particular, stands out for its sheer elegance.

Clad in a breathtaking gown that ingeniously incorporated two different fabrics with modern sheer and lace details, Ebony looked every bit the queen she was.

This ensemble wasn't just about glamour; it was a powerful statement of her sense of fashion and ability to rock everything she wore fashion effortlessly.

The bold and beautiful in gold and

Ebony's fashion sense was as bold and impactful as her music. She often chose outfits that reflected her dynamic personality, and one such instance was her choice of a sleek, all-gold ensemble that oozed sophistication and edge.

This look, featuring a mix of leather and sheer fabric, showcased her fearless approach to fashion and her knack for turning heads wherever she went.

Ebony in gold
Ebony in gold Ebony in gold Pulse Ghana

Though Ebony Reigns may have left us, her fashion legacy continues to resonate.

Through her audacious and creative style choices, she encouraged many to embrace their uniqueness and view fashion as an extension of their personality.

As we commemorate her today, we celebrate not only the unforgettable music and memories she gifted us but also the bold fashion statements that continue to inspire awe and admiration. Ebony, your reign indeed lives on, in music and fashion.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

