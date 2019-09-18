Fashion lovers and social media users were glued to their phones waiting to see style icons, influencers and celebrities on the red carpet at the Glitz Style Awards.

It was a historic night for key players in the fashion industry to be honoured and also showcase their creativity in magnificent apparels as the world look on o see what Ghana's fashion industry is all about on September 14, 2019.

As much as we can't forget Nana Akua Addo's mind-blowing look, we are expecting to see these celebrities on the red carpet.

Jackie Appiah is an actress and style icon. She has successful starred in many local and international movie earning her uncountable number of awards and recognition.

She is one of the greatest actresses the country can proudly boast off. She is also a globetrotter and style icon with an expensive taste for high quality branded products.

Jackie Appiah

Actress, TV Personality and style influencer, Joselyn Dumas has always been on our list of best-dressed celebrities. At the just-ended Golden Movie Awards, Joselyn stole the show with her stunning ensembles. Off the cameras, she never disappoints us with fashion and beauty choices.

Joselyn Dumas

Lawyer and former TV host, Sandra Ankobiah is a major stakeholder in the fashion industry. She knows what to wear to what event and turn heads with her beauty and stunning looks before she speaks.

Sandra Ankobiah

Selly Galley is a fashion mogul and TV host. She is very selective about the red carpet events she attends. Call her the Queen of the red carpet and we should prove you right. She knows how to make iconic looks that linger in our minds for months.

Selly Galley

It's official, Moesha Boduong is our everyday woman crush because the actress and photo model is a trendsetter and Internet breaker. We love everything she looks and we are highly anticipating to see her on the red carpet.