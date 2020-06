Media personality, Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong popularly called AJ Sarpong has been gracing our screens with amazing content.

She turns up looking glammed and stunned in splendid African print apparel over the years.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the screen goddess is certainly rocking them and we are here for it

Check photos below:

AJ Sarpong

