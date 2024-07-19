RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

6 best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

This week, several celebrities have captivated us with their stunning fashion choices.

From birthday gowns to elegant evening wear, these five stars have made unforgettable style statements. Their unique and impeccable outfits have set new trends and inspired fans worldwide.

Zynell Zuh celebrated her birthday in an enchanting pink butterfly gown that left everyone in awe. The dress featured intricate butterfly embellishments that added a whimsical touch to her look, making her appear like a fairy-tale princess.

Zynell Zuh
Zynell Zuh Zynell Zuh Pulse Ghana

The soft pink hue and flowing fabric perfectly complemented her radiant beauty, making this birthday outfit truly memorable.

Jackie Appiah stepped out in a sophisticated long black gown paired with a chic straw hat. The timeless elegance of the black gown highlighted her grace and poise, while the straw hat added a touch of casual glamour.

This combination of classic and contemporary elements showcased her impeccable fashion sense and versatility.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

Gyakie stunned in a short black dress adorned with dazzling silver jewellery. The simplicity of the black dress was elevated by the sparkle of her accessories, creating a perfect balance of elegance and glamour. Her confident and stylish appearance in this ensemble highlighted her unique fashion flair.

Gyakie
Gyakie Gyakie Pulse Ghana

Juliet Ibrahim wowed in a stylish two-piece outfit featuring a trendy top and matching skirt. The coordinated set showcased her fashion-forward approach and accentuated her enviable figure. The combination of bold colours and modern design elements made this outfit a standout choice for the week.

Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim Juliet Ibrahim Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi embraced a casual yet chic look with her cargo trousers and white baggy top. The relaxed fit of the trousers paired with the oversized top created a laid-back yet fashionable vibe.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

This ensemble demonstrated her ability to effortlessly blend comfort with style, making her a trendsetter in everyday fashion.

Joselyn Dumas impressed with her sophisticated cream suit paired with trendy cargo trousers. The cream suit exuded elegance and professionalism, while the cargo trousers added a modern and edgy twist.

This stylish combination highlighted her ability to mix classic and contemporary pieces effortlessly, making her look both polished and fashionable.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

These dazzling celebrity photos of the week highlight the diverse and stunning fashion choices of these remarkable women. From glamorous gowns to chic casual wear, they continue to inspire and impress with their impeccable style.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

