6 cute celebrity photos of the week

Nadia Buari:

Nadia Buari kept things simple yet stylish this week. She posted a photo of herself in a big black T-shirt paired with black trousers.

Nadia Buari Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The all-black ensemble was casual but still chic, perfectly capturing Nadia’s laid-back vibe. This look is proof that sometimes, less really is more, and Nadia knows how to make simplicity look stunning.

Fella Makafui:

Fella Makafui opted for a classic yet classy look in a large maroon dress. The outfit was simple but had an elegant flow, making her stand out with grace.

Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

The deep maroon colour complemented her complexion beautifully, and the minimalist design of the dress highlighted her natural beauty. Fella’s choice shows that elegance doesn’t always require over-the-top styling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Van Vicker:

Actor Van Vicker gave us a glimpse into his other side, showcasing his distinguished grey beard while donning a black suit and vest. His attire was polished and refined, reflecting his growth and journey in the entertainment industry.

Van Vocker Pulse Ghana

The black suit, paired with his grey beard, added a touch of maturity and charm, proving that Van Vicker’s style has only become more refined over the years.

Afia Odo:

ADVERTISEMENT

Bringing in the summer vibes, Afia Odo shared a photo of herself in a cute bikini while on vacation. Her choice of swimwear highlighted her toned figure, making it a perfect outfit for the beach.

Afia Odo Pulse Ghana

The bright and playful vibe of her bikini reflected her fun-loving personality. Afia’s vacation look is the ideal inspiration for those planning to hit the beach and soak up some sun.

Zynell Zuh:

Her bold fashion choices did not disappoint this week. She was spotted in a stunning white coat with fur around the collar, paired with matching white trousers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zynell Zuh Pulse Ghana

This winter-inspired outfit combined luxury with style, making Zynell look like a true fashion icon. The fur detail added a touch of glamour, making this look perfect for colder days or high-end events.

Caroline Sampson:

Caroline Sampson brought her A-game with a black crop top and black skirt combo, complete with a bold bulb-cut hairstyle. Her all-black outfit was edgy and modern, exuding confidence and fierceness.

Caroline Sampson Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Caroline’s look was not just about the clothes but also about attitude, showing us how a bold haircut can complement an outfit and make a powerful statement.

From elegant simplicity to bold statements, these celebrities showcased a range of styles that cater to different tastes and occasions. Whether you're looking for a chic outfit for a casual day out or something glamorous for a special event, these fashion icons have got you covered.