7 Nigerian celebrities with the best and worst BBL

Temi Iwalaiye

Which of these celebrities surgeons deserves kudos, and who needs to refund their BBL money?

Which celebrity has the best and worst BBL [Instagram]
When it comes to the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) it’s all a game of luck and chance and the skill of your doctor.

Many Nigerian female celebrities love to get surgery for a more voluptuous backside, while some get really good BBL, many don’t. Here are the best and worst:

Pretty Mike thinks she has one of the best BBLs and we have to agree with him. It looks very natural and even shakes like a real booty. Khloe has her doctor to thank for the perfect body.

Nengi’s BBL is one of the best in Nigeria, although it’s obvious that she has had work done, she looks more thick than plastic. Nengi’s surgery was a liposocution and fat transfer to her butt and not a BBL per se.

Lily’s surgery makes her have the perfect hourglass figure and that makes the outfits she wears look way better than it would have if she didn’t get a BBL.

I happen to love Tonto’s BBL shape. Though she had many complications from the surgery, her booty looks as natural as they come.

Toke’s BBL looks a bit strange on her short frame and thin legs. The belly button looks displaced and the waist is too long. The surgeon was certainly over ambitious.

Blessing BBL makes her look and walk stiff, one even wonders if it moves at all. But perhaps the annoying thing about her surgery is how long her waist now looks.

I might get attacked for this but Mercy’s BBL doesn’t have a good side profile, it’s looks off compared to the fat distribution in her thighs.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.
